WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $747.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

