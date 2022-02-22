WW International (WW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect WW International to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $747.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.
WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
