ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,668.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,519,286,839 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

