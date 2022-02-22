Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 633.17

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.17 ($8.61).

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.76) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.55) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.11) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA opened at GBX 591.80 ($8.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 571.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.62).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.