Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

WRE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

