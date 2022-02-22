Toroso Investments LLC Invests $563,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

