UBS Group AG Buys 47,650 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $73,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

