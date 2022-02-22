Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,540 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

