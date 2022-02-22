UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,527 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $70,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 55,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 664,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,301,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,273,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

