Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $669.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.80. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $601.26 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.