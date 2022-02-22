Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

UPST stock opened at $130.05 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.69.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,923 shares of company stock valued at $108,364,171. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

