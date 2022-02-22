Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Workday by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,838,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,393,000 after buying an additional 58,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,383.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.23 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.39.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

