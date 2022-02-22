Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,034,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

