Toroso Investments LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,187,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.