Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,497,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

PFG opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

