Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,917 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $7,752,000. Amundi bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $4,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BRX opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.