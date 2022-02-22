United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

