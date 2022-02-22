United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.19 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

