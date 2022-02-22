Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,320,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

