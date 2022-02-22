Exelon Co. (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

