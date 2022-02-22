Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 25th

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $119.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

