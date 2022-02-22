FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) to Issue GBX 0.80 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FRP stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.70) on Tuesday. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £303.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

