Millennium Management LLC Has $23.75 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

UNVR stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

