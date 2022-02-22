MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

