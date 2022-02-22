Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $163,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after buying an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after buying an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,900,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $419,663,000 after buying an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

FCX stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

