Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $473.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.26 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.