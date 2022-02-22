Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.60 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 96.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,951 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $179.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.