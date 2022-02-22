United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

