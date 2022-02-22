United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,667 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282,474 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after acquiring an additional 149,299 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.