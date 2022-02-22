United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 30,822 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

