Brokerages Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aegon.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 260.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

