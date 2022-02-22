United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML stock opened at $647.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $716.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.98. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

