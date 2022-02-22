Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 640.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

TREE stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $352.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

