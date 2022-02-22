Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.