United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

