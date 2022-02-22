MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

