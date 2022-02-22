Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2,926.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,869 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

