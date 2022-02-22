Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,592 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

