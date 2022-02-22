Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 451.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,831 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.