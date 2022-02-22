Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

