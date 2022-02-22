Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.