B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BGS opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
