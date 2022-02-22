B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.