Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GO opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.