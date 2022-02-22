Vestcor Inc Sells 655 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

