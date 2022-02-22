Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,405 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

