Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

