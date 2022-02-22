Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $390.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

