Vestcor Inc Buys Shares of 30,104 RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,104 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $28,228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $8,065,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at about $87,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RocketLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 8.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 7.55 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

