Vestcor Inc Sells 109 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 905,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

MOH stock opened at $314.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

