Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

