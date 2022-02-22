Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $300.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.