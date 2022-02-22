Vestcor Inc Has $368,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $704.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

